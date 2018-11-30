Reflections on nationalism
Story Highlights
- "I believe the Albanians have much to teach the rest of eastern Europe. They have avoided many of the more negative aspects of nationalism, those aspects that Trump, Orban and Salvini seem to be encouraging. Most Albanians seem to have embraced the concept of Patriotism. I believe this to be a very positive development and one which enhances Balkan stability," says professor Bernd Fischer
By Bernd Fischer With the hundredth anniversary of the armistice which ended the first world war just behind us, there has been a resurgence of interest in nationalism. This is