Latest report raises concerns over slow justice reform progress
Story Highlights
- At the published report the AHC highlights that delays in implementing the reform and the accompanying slow vetting process have created a domino effect that risks undermining the fundamental human right of Albanian citizens to have access to a functional justice system and an effective judicial process.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 2 – A newly published report on the progress of the vetting process from January 2017 to June 2018 by the Albanian Helsinki Committee (AHC) – one of