Albania old vehicle import ban met with protests by local traders
Story Highlights
- “Few can afford buying vehicles produced in the past decade and there is no reason that licensed traders that already pay customs duties for the cars they import should pay all taxes before selling them,” say irritated traders who have warned of escalating their protests in Tirana in case the government does not withdraw its decision
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 3 – A government decision banning the import of second-hand vehicles older than 10 years and forcing them to pay all taxes for their stock of unsold cars,