Patriarchal mentality holds back Albania’s bid to fight gender-based inequality, violence

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 4, 2018 14:19

Story Highlights

  "Albania's greatest challenge toward adopting European values of gender equality is changing the mentality and leaving behind the culture of men's superiority," Health and Social Protection Minister Ogerta Manastirliu has told Deutsche Welle in the local Albanian service in an interview

TIRANA, Dec. 4 – Leaving behind the patriarchal mentality is the main challenge for Albania and its bid to narrow the gender gap and fight domestic and sexual violence, most

