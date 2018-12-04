Euro’s free fall, energy uncertainties could hit Albania’s poorly diversified exports
- Export growth prospects for next year are less optimistic as Brent crude oil prices have embarked on a downward trend since early October 2018 and currently stand at an almost year-low in a blow for the country’s major oil industry where investment and production have been picking up following a standstill in 2016 and 2017 as prices hit a decade-low
TIRANA, Dec. 4 – Albania’s exports are heading for double-digit growth rates for the second consecutive year, but uncertainties about euro’s free fall against the local currency, a hydro-dependent electricity