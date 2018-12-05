Hundreds of capital students protest price hikes in front of Education Ministry

TIRANA, Dec. 5 – On Wednesday, Construction Engineering, Architecture and Urban Development students took the streets of Tirana in protest of the government’s decision to raise education fees.

Among some the students’ demands is to remove a 670 Albanian Lek fee for every credit left to be obtained for failed classes and to pay the year’s total education fee in January, rather than in December.

Hundreds of students gathered at the faculty building’s front yard, part of Tirana’s public Polytechnic University, and marched through the city streets heading towards the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth.

Tirana University students, the majority coming from the natural sciences and law faculties, joined the protest on the way to the education ministry.

Deputy Minister of Education Besa Shahini asked for a representative body once the protesters blocked the traffic in one of Tirana’s main streets, but the students haven’t complied so far, instead waving their “Drop the Fees” banners and throwing eggs on the ministry’s walls.

Aleksander Xhuvani University students in Elbasan expressed solidarity with capital students by boycotting their own classes before noon according to local media, while warning their strike will continue on Thursday and finally join forces with Tirana students on Friday.

Education Minister Lindita Nikolla said during a conference the added credit fee per failed class students are mainly objecting to does not go in effect this year and will be probably only applying to first-year-students.

The country’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, on the other hand, replying to a citizen’s Facebook comment on one of his daily pictures asking him to give striking students a solution, said “he doesn’t think taxpayer money should pay for failing students’ university costs.”

“Is there consent that you, taxpayers, pay failing students’ university costs? I don’t personally think so, and the second point is there has been no fee hikes since 2014 (which is not something the ministry decides on anyway, but the university itself, it’s called educational autonomy, but there is a lot of disinformation spread by a minority that doesn’t want to accept the education reform,” Rama wrote.