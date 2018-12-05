Proposed legal changes target final solution to long-standing property issue
Story Highlights
- Legal changes already submitted to Parliament by the ruling Socialists envisage the merge of three property institutions into a single Cadastral Agency that will handle real estate registration, legalization and state-run property affairs under easier procedures expected to provide a solution for more than half of the country’s immovable property with ownership problems, in a situation that has severe consequences for the property owners themselves, but also the country’s business climate
TIRANA, Dec. 5 – Albania is trying to give a permanent solution to the long-standing issue of unclear property titles through legal changes which it says will bring an end