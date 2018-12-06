‘Turning migration to advantage,’ experts unveil way out of one of Albania’s top threats
- "In the initial migration stage, it’s the host countries that benefit, they gain a young, well-educated and qualified labor force that they have made no public or private investment at all. At this stage, migration is a cost for Balkan countries,” say economy Albanian experts Arben Malaj and Ledjon Shahini “In the case when migrants return to their home countries, they come back with extra business knowledge, great professional skills, with a network on the goods and services markets, innovative ideas on potential markets and with a new social and political background which makes them a real advantage for our countries," they add.
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Dec. 6 – Turning migration from an issue into advantage would require transforming the Albanian economy into more dynamic by easing domestic and foreign investment, experts