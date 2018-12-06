When light speaks through the clouds

Kalo Gallery is hosting in its spaces a photo gallery of Blanc-Goh Juat Pheng, or else known as Jannie, an artist from Singapore. The photo series is focused on the clouds over the artificial lake of Tirana, and the various lighting and colors they grasp throughout the day, creating an emotional movement and amazing scenery.

‘’When the power of light speaks through the cloud, our perception of the environment changes. Each captured moment is unique. This exhibition displays images from the magnificent work of the creator of the universe. The nature is metamorphosed with the contrast of colors,’’ said artist Jannie.

The exhibition is a collection of 24 photos taken from various spots of the park surrounding the lake, and at different times during the day. Except expressing her love for nature, calling it her ‘’warhorse’’, Jannie tried to communicate great detail of the scenery that the naked eyes sometimes fails to see, for example how the clouds can throw light, just being a mirror for the sun.

After having worked for many years in the banking industry, Blanc-Goh Juat Pheng (Jannie), has been traveling across many countries with her family. She also lived in many of those counties, like Singapore, Australia, France, China, Vietnam, currently residing in Albania.

During her travelings she learn to experience and appreciate many different beautiful cultures and places. Learning through these experiences, she started submitting to the hobbies and pastimes of painting, photography and writing encouraging spiritual notes.

While on such travels, she noticed how the sun, the oceans, clouds, waters, trees, lakes, rain, storms, how the nature speaks to us through its unique language. Being amazed by such a communication and having an artist’s mind and soul, she tried to capture interesting moments of such communication with her close friend, the camera.

The exhibition opened at Kalo Gallery on Dec. 5, 2018, and will remain open until Dec. 9.