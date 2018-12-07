Where is the National exhibition ‘Onufri’?
Story Highlights
- The annual national exhibition ‘Onufri’ seems to have been cancelled as the National Arts Gallery (NAG) has released no news regarding the event. Artists are denouncing such a decision, midst the height of an apparent failure of the NAG to raise itself as a proper cultural institution.
Related Articles
The 24th edition of the national arts exhibition ‘Onufri’ seems to have been cancelled. The exhibition was supposed to conduct an open competition on April, announce the winners on May,