EU grants €94 million in support of integration reforms

TIRANA, Dec. 6 – The European Commission says it has granted €94 million to support Albania in the European integration process. The programme focuses on core issues for EU accession, such as rule of law, economic development and environmental protection, says the EU Delegation to Albania.

The financial support comes as the country hopes to launch long-awaited accession talks next year after a decision was delayed earlier this year, pending further progress on rule of law and the judiciary reform that the country is implementing.

EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca described the financial support as “concrete support for continuing action on strengthening rule of law, but also helping economic and social development for the benefit of all people.”

“EU funds will focus on strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption by continuing the EU support to the implementation of the justice reform. The programme will also help Albania to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the law enforcement authorities in fighting organized crime and drug trafficking. It will complement these actions with investments in the socio-economic development of the affected areas,” says the EU Delegation in a statement.

“Recognizing the great potential of tourism for the economic growth in Albania, the EU funds will also contribute to the preservation of the cultural heritage and the promotion of high quality and sustainable tourism,” it adds.

The European Union has committed a total of €650 million in financial assistance under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance II from 2014 to 2020, but Albania’s absorption capacities remain poor.