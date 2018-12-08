Albanian authorities suspend Great Ring constructions in face of fraud allegations
Story Highlights
- Further investigations conducted by Delaware State authorities proved the company branch in Albania was actually founded in July of this year, just shortly before the bid for the Great Ring construction opened in Albania
- The US company also submitted to the National Business Centre financial balances and receipts, also allegedly falsified, as they belong to 2015, 2016 and 2017, before the company was established
TIRANA, Dec. 7 – The Albanian Road Authority (ARA) announced Friday it has decided to suspend the construction activity of companies Biba X and DH Albania for the a part