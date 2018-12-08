Great Ring-related offshore company under investigation for forging Delaware Secretary of State certificate

By Tirana Times December 8, 2018 16:03

Story Highlights

  • Dunwell Haberman is the mother company of Albanian construction firm DH Albania, which won the government’s tender bid for a part of the Great Ring road project currently being renovated in capital Tirana.

TIRANA, Dec. 8 – The Delaware Secretary of State Office confirmed to local media on Friday that it has begun investigations to find out whether the Dunwell Haberman company or

