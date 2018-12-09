The Independent: “Albania risked NATO by posting sensitive intelligence data online”
- Having been made aware of the leaks, The Independent writes that officials of the prime minister’s office, finance ministry, interior ministry, and foreign ministry attempted to remove the data, but also assign blame for the mishap.
TIRANA, Dec. 10 – On Saturday, world-known media The Independent published an article claiming Albania, a NATO member country, publishes sensitive information about its most senior intelligence operatives on the