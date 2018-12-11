Government urged to calculate subsistence level for poverty reduction
- Back in 2016, a study backed by the Ombudsman's office calculated Albania's subsistence level at 16,000 lek (€128) a month, an amount unveiling that current minimum wages, social assistance, unemployment benefits and pensions are too low for hundreds of thousands of workers and pensioners
TIRANA, Dec. 11 – Albania’s Supreme State Audit has urged government authorities to immediately consider a long-awaited subsistence level calculation on households’ basic needs in order to efficiently fight poverty