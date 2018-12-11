As US confirms offshore company committed fraud, Albanian gov’t seeks to assign blame elsewhere
Story Highlights
- As the opposition is heavily accusing the government of backing up the offshore company and its illegal activity in Albania for its own monetary gain, the Minister for Energy and Industry said only the US authorities’ penal investigation will help solve the issue.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 11 – After US authorities confirmed that Dunwell Haberman, the US offshore company that won two major government tenders in Albania for a total price of almost 30