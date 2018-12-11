Inspired by France’s yellow vests, Albanians protest high fuel prices
Story Highlights
- At €1.47/liter, Albania’s diesel prices were among Europe’s highest and the Western Balkan’s highest this week, significantly higher compared to neighboring Macedonia’s €0.95/l and Montenegro’s €1.2/l and even more expensive compared to Germany, Europe’s leading economy, at €1.37/l, according to the Global Petrol Prices portal.
TIRANA, Dec. 11 – Inspired by France’s yellow vest protests, citizens in central and northern Albanian regions took to the streets on Monday afternoon, calling for lower oil prices and