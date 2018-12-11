Offshore tax haven has €30 mln Albania projects cancelled over cheating authorities
Story Highlights
- DH Albania, a subsidiary of US-based Dunwell Haberman, easily won public tenders to build a section of Tirana's outer ring road for €18 million and an electricity transmission line north of Albania worth around €12 million in the past few months, in public tenders with virtually no competition at all. The Albanian unit falsely claimed it was part of a major US company with 20 years of experience allegedly registered in the state of Delaware in 1998, but later proved to have registered only in mid-2018.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 11 – The ease at each a newly established Albanian company claimed two major public contracts, worth a total of €30 million, by falsifying links to a US-based