VoA raises doubts oligarch Bashkim Ulaj is behind US offshore company fraud
Story Highlights
- VoA said it has attempted to inquire answers by calling Ulaj and that he declined to address the allegations, claiming that he is busy
- He has additionally not replied to messages and emails asking questions of a similar line.
TIRANA, Dec. 12 – After US authorities confirmed the winner of two public tenders worth almost 30 million euros – Dunwell Haberman and its branch DH Albania – had forged