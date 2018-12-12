AIIS regional conference: Rethinking Albania’s foreign policy amid growing populism
- “The geopolitical context has to be taken into account for every rethinking of Albania’s foreign policy, but without giving up key objectives. Albania and Albanians were victims of geopolitics in the 20th century. Realism is the best approach to foreign policy,” says Enver Hoxhaj, Kosovo’s deputy Prime Minister According to him, the new regional and global geo-politics with rising nationalism and populism is no longer in favor of Albanians following milestone achievements with Kosovo’s independence, Albania’s NATO membership and the Ohrid peace deal for Albanians in Macedonia in the 2000s
TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Albania’s foreign policy has been crucial in the country’s opening up and economic development following the collapse of the communist regime in the early 1990s, but