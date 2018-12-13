Albania commercial banks asked to ease lending, help economy grow faster
Story Highlights
- "For an economy that has to develop faster in order to come closer to the EU, the situation has to change and credit growth be higher by showing constant attention to its health," says central bank governor Gent Sejko
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 13 – Albania’s central bank has called on commercial banks operating in the country to ease lending standards so that the current sluggish credit growth receives a boost,