Sex-selective abortions claim 1,000 lives a year, study shows
- "We went for a medical check-up and were told that it was a girl and my husband and I decided to abort her because it would be our fourth daughter. I regret the decision, because I am so proud of my daughters,” a mother is quoted as saying on condition of anonymity
TIRANA, Dec. 13 – Illegal sex-selective abortions performed in the second trimester of pregnancy claim the lives of around 1,000 baby girls a year in Albania and the patriarchal mentality