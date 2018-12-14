‘From Austria with love’’ – a postcard literature
Story Highlights
- Under the framework of the 2018 Austrian cultural year in Albania, the Austrian Embassy in collaboration with Poeteka, ADD and Rauch opened in March the program ‘’Poetry Card- From Austria to Albania with Love,’’ which comprised of an intercultural exchange using texts from notable writers.
Related Articles
One of the most notable and successful activities during the Austrian cultural year in Albania, resulted to be the one of literary postcards undertitled ‘’From Austria with love.’’ This activity