The ‘Sleepwalkers’ of Lek Gjeloshi

Zeta Gallery will be organizing a solo photo exhibition by artist Lek Gjeloshi, which opens in Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and will remain open for the public until Jan. 10, 2019. Gjeloshi is a young emerging visual artist from Shkodra, born in 1987.

The exhibition displays a cycle of photographs taken by a pile of negatives which the author incidentally clases with, started as a pretext to test through them an old machine for the magnification of 35mm films. The selected images through it are fragments aligned without a predestined narrative sequence.

Attracted to the phantasmagoric dimension of the subject from screen surfaces, he starts to re-photograph them by gradually activating a double life of the images, where part of them is now already even the light screen of the projector, the traces of seniority and reflexes which stand on its surface. These photographs are inverted in digital negatives by using the usual setting offered by the mobile application.

From this negative superposition is charged with a new atmosphere, which doesn’t refer to the information and testimony of the photograph any longer, but rather to its constant deviation, a sort of delirium or rant to that which remains in the wrapped screen from the flash veil. The superposition is made from a simple algorithmic process from which Gjeloshi derives images, called the hybrid ‘positives’.

Thus comes to light an unknown and authorless archive. Bodies are manifested in it, liturgical rites and vague sceneries, beings that are enchanted at times, and some other times appear stuck in abeyance in a mysterious village somewhere in north Albania.

Lek Gjeloshi lives in Shkodra where he was born. He studies Visual Art at the Fine Arts Academy of Florence, from which he graduated in 2010. Other solo exhibitions of Gjeloshi include ‘’All my colours turn to Clouds’’ from 2016 in Villa Romana, Florence, and ‘’Off-Cells’’ in 2016 at the Arts Gallery of Shkodra. In 2015 he was awarded by the Shkodra Arts Gallery the Idromeno Award, and in 2016 he won the Becoming Award given for young Albanian visual artists. Since 2017 he holds the position of archive supervisor at the National Photography Museum ‘’Marubi’’ in Shkodra, and in 2018 he was an resident artist at the Residency Unlimited in New York.

He has participated in various group exhibitions such as ‘’Ex Gratia’’ in 2018 at the Iannaccone Collection of Milano, ‘’Nuovo Cinema Masaccio’’ in 2014, ‘’Fuori posto’’ in 2013 and ‘’Lontano da dove’’ in 2012, the last three held at the Casa Masaccio and Lanfranco Baldi Foundation in Italy.