‘Student December’ takes Albania by storm
- On Thursday, Albanian university students from both public and private universities protested for the ninth consecutive day, moving in front of the Albanian parliament to demand their eight requests regarding lowered tuition fees and improvement of student standards be fulfilled.
TIRANA, Dec. 11 – As the government failed once more on Tuesday to meet the deadline set by protesting students’ to comply with their demands, Tirana traffick suffered heavily due