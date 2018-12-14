Editorial: The last chance to depart with evil: dismantling the State Thieves Enterprise ultd.
Story Highlights
- Whether this protest will turn into a political movement is difficult to say. Students are so revolted that the word ‘politics’ scares them. It shouldn’t. All efforts to escape the miserable destiny of a captured state, a captured future need to be strong, need to be political.
Related Articles
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The student protests that have been going on mainly in the capital of Tirana but also in some key university towns have provided an opportunity of reflection