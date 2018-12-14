National Youth Network urges US, EU countries to support Albanian students’ protests

TIRANA, Dec. 14 – The Albanian National Youth Network (ANYN) made a public appeal on Friday to the US Embassy and the European Union Delegation in Tirana, urging them to publicly

support the demands of University students, who are in their 9th day of protest demanding for better education standards and higher education budget by the government.

“We publicly urge the USA and the EU to publicly come in support of the student’s demands and use their communication channels and the positive influence that they exercise in Albania to push the Albanian government to take urgent measures to address the students’ demands,” the appeal stated.

For the last nine days, thousands of university students in Albania have been demanding eight points: tariff cuts, increased education budget, participation in faculty management and faculty election, eradication of corruption and low standard of professors and they have stated their points are non-negotiable.

On its side the government, although expressing support of the students, has not yet undertaken any actions to solve these first eight urgent issues, instead calling for a student representation to talk to.

As the ANYN appeal reminds, Albanian students make up 25 percent of the population, while more than 26 percent of them are unemployed. The high level of unemployment drives a big part of the young population to seek asylum and better working opportunities abroad.

In this context, Albania currently has the biggest number of asylum seekers in the EU than any other country whose origin is considered safe.

A recent GALLUP survey showed that at least 79 percent of the young population wants to leave Albania. This alarming situation affects not only Albania losing its workforce, but also EU host countries which have to deal with illegal migration.

“The Albanian National Youth Network will continue its open public support to the students’ protest, while asking all Western European diplomatic missions in Tirana, to address these concerns to the Albanian Government, which should meet the demands of students and young people in Albania,” the appeal concluded.

There has so far been no official reaction from any of the international delegations to Albania regarding the protests, despite them becoming the biggest and most intense the country has seen in years.