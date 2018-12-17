Albania’s current account gap narrows, but almost €300 mln in profits transferred abroad
- All foreign direct investment, travel income and migrant remittances grew in the first three quarters of this year, narrowing the country's current account gap, but the transfer of profits abroad hit an almost record high of around €300 million, according to Albania’s central bank
TIRANA, Dec. 17 – Albania’s current account gap narrowed in the first three quarters of this year on the back of higher exports and energy-related investment as well as a