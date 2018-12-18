Moneyval: Organized crime, corruption rated top money laundering threats for Albania
Story Highlights
- “The proceeds of crime are circulated and invested in several forms in Albania, e.g. through investment in real estate and commercial companies. The large size of the informal economy in Albania, combined with the still widespread use of cash, constitutes a significant money laundering vulnerability,” says the Council of Europe monitoring body
TIRANA, Dec. 18 – Criminal proceeds deriving from trafficking of narcotics, crimes in the customs and tax areas such as smuggling and tax evasion as well as corruption are the