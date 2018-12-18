Norway’s Statkraft to continue Albania investment with floating solar project

By Ervin Lisaku

TIRANA, Dec. 18 – Norway’s Statkraft is planning new investment in Albania as its major Devoll Hydropower project nears completion.

The state-run Norwegian giant, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, has applied to build a floating solar power plant on the Banja reservoir in the region of Elbasan, central Albania, where it has been operating its first hydropower plant since mid-2016 under a build–own–operate–transfer concession contract with the Albanian government, according to an announcement by Albania’s energy ministry.

The new project comes as Norway’s Statkraft is already in its final stage of completing its second Moglice hydropower plant as part of the Devoll Hydropower project, a major €535 million investment with a combined capacity of 256 MW that is expected to increase Albania’s electricity generation by 20 percent.

While no details are provided on Statkraft’s proposed floating solar plant, the Albanian energy ministry says it has received an application by Statkraft Renewables Albania, a unit of Statkraft whose Albania investment has been channeled through its wholly-owned Netherlands-based Statkraft Markets B.V.

Albanian authorities describe the project, the first of its kind in the country, as very innovative in terms of contemporary technology that will be employed.

A project dating back from the mid-1980s under communism in Albania, but completed by Norway’s Statkraft in mid-2016, Banja is 70 MW hydropower plant that launched operations in mid-2016 with an average annual production of 242 GWh.

The Banja reservoir, where Statkraft is planning to install the floating solar power plant has a surface of 14 km2, an area comparable to 2,000 football fields.

Statkraft expects to complete by 2019 its larger Moglice project, a 172 MW HPP with an average annual production of 475 GWh located in Korça, southeastern Albania, finalizing five years of construction works as the most important electricity generation investment in the past three decades and one of the top energy-related investment that led foreign direct investment in the country.

Since 2014, both the Devoll Hydropower and the Albania section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline bringing Caspian gas to Europe have fuelled more than €1 billion in foreign direct investment in the country, with a key contribution to economic growth, but will both be completed by 2019, leaving a huge gap in Albania’s FDI unless other major investment replaces them.

Earlier this year, state-run power utility KESH also announced plans to build the country’s first floating solar power plant on the northern Drin River cascade, northern Albania, where it generates about two-thirds of the country’s domestic electricity from three hydropower plants built in the 1970s and 80s under communism.

KESH says the more efficient plant will be an 118,000 m2 floating system with a capacity of 12.9 MWp that will be built on the Vau i Dejes reservoir where the country’s third largest hydropower plant is situated.

Last November, Albania selected an Asian consortium led by India Power Corporation Ltd to build the country’s first major solar power plant in a bid to diversify current wholly hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation that often puts the country’s public finances in trouble in cases of prolonged droughts.

The country’s energy ministry says the 100 MW solar plant will be a private investment of €70 million in return for government commitment to buy electricity at a fixed price for a capacity of 50 MW for 15 years and allow investors to freely trade the remaining electricity in what would apparently pave the way for the Albanian energy market and the establishment of a long-awaited power exchange.

Albanian authorities say the state-run distribution operator OSHEE will buy electricity at €59.9/MWh for 15 years for a capacity of 50 MW and allow investors to freely trade production from the remaining 50 MW capacity.

Because of the country’s favorable geographical position and Mediterranean climate with plenty of sunshine, Albania’s is advantaged in solar energy production, but has no major such plant yet.

“Due to the very good solar resource and relatively satisfactory wind speeds (3.3-9.6 m/s), there is high, untapped potential for the deployment of solar PV (up to 1.9 GW) and wind (987-2 153 MW),” says UAE-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in a South East Europe report.

Much cheaper Caspian natural gas expected to flow by 2020 from the under construction Trans Adriatic Pipeline is another opportunity to diversify Albania’s domestic electricity generation and reactivate the Vlora thermal power plant, a costly World Bank-funded 2011 investment of $112 million that has been unavailable for use due to high costs of operating on fuel, problems in its cooling system and a legal dispute with an Italian company that built it.