Albania rental rates expected to slump following gambling ban
Story Highlights
- Real estate agents say the massive closure of casinos and betting shops will sharply increase rental vacancy rates and lead to rental prices dropping by around a third due to current rates being unaffordable for most non-gambling businesses
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 18 – With few days to go before a ban on gambling comes into force, most gambling businesses in Albania have already removed their advertising and even closed