Mixed expectations on Albania’s efforts to gain Kosovo market share after blockade on Serbian imports

By Tirana Times December 19, 2018 13:19

  • Tariff and non-tariff barriers still in place and poor production capacities by the Albanian economy compared to other regional competitors will likely find the Albanian economy with few benefits from Kosovo’s tariff hitting around €500 million of Serbian and Bosnian products

By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Dec. 19 – Albania will apparently find it difficult to gain sizeable market shares in Kosovo as the neighboring ethnic Albanian country continues applying 100 percent

