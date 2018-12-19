Albanian journalist threatened after revealing US offshore company fraud
- During a subsequent show, Rakipi also reported that behind the entire scam and the offshore US company is Albanian oligarch Bashkim Ulaj - allegations also cast by other local media such as BIRN and Voice of America.
TIRANA, Dec. 19 – It was reported on Tuesday that journalist Ylli Rakipi received threatening messages after making public the forged documents that prove the massive scam surrounding the tender