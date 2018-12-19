US President Donald Trump urges Kosovo-Serbia deal in letter directed to Kosovo president
Story Highlights
- Distributed by Thaci’s press office, the letter further said that Kosovo leaders should take advantage of this unique opportunity and speak unanimously during negotiations, while also limiting behavior that could make reaching peace more difficult.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 19 – US President Donald Trump called for Kosovo and Serbia to use the right time frame to reach a compromising agreement between them through a letter dated