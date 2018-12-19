Foreign-owned enterprises have key impact on Albania employment, exports
Story Highlights
- Albania has more than 6,000 foreign-owned enterprises operating in the country, accounting for nearly a fifth of total employment, a third of investment and half of the country’s exports, according to a report published by INSTAT, the state-run statistical institute
TIRANA, Dec. 19 – Foreign-owned enterprises and their joint ventures with Albanian partners represent a mere 4 percent of the total number of active enterprises in Albania, but their contribution