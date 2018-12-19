High school students exhibit ‘Identity’
Story Highlights
- The exhibition displays 35 original works from the students using different techniques of drawing, paintings, photography, installation and mixed techniques. They sought to treat the theme of identity in diverse creative perspectives, dealing with relevant subjects as status, rediscovery, dilemmas, role models, changes, insecurities, etc..
Students from the World Academy of Tirana have opened an arts exhibition titled ‘Identity’ at Tirana Youth Center. Students from the 10th, 11th and 12th grades that took the Visual