Inappropriate hospital waste treatment is a threat to Albania, inspectors say
- An inspection by Albania’s Supreme State Audit institution has shown provisional storage of hospital waste is carried out in inappropriate facilities that could pose a threat to both medical staff and patients coming into contact with it
TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Treatment and disposal of hospital waste is a problem in most Albanian hospitals with dangerous medical waste often posing a threat to medical staff and patients