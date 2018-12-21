Galeria Kalo, a new emerging private arts gallery in Tirana where one can appreciate great pieces of artwork by Albanian renowned artists, including works of ambitious young modern artists, and international artists too. The Gallery promotes visual art through exhibitions of artworks which are sponsored and supported by various entities, mainly from the Fondacioni Kalo (Kalo Foundation) and its partners.

The gallery wants to give its contribution in educating the society, especially the youth, with the art values and improvement of fine arts legal framework, and the establishment of an art market in Albania. So far, it has made a great presence in the contemporary Albanian art scene with various exhibitions.

The gallery participated at the International Contemporary Art Fair in Thessaloniki, which took place at Thessaloniki from Nov. 22-25, 2018. In the Fair participated 26 galleries, Albania represented by Galeria Kalo with five contemporary and modern art pieces from Albanian artists. The pieces included two sculptures and three paintings which will be exhibited at the space of Galeria Kalo on Dec. 21, 2018 at 6 p.m., remaining open to the public until Jan. 31, 2019.