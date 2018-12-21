Dividend tax bill turned down in new President, ruling Socialists clash

Dividend tax bill turned down in new President, ruling Socialists clash

  • The president and the ruling majority have clashed several times in the second half of this year, with the president exercising his suspensive veto power in several occasions including a new National Theater project and the 2019 budget, in what has been described as a political fight between the president and the ruling Socialists

TIRANA, Dec. 21 – Albania’s president has turned down some legal changes that almost halve the dividend tax, describing the amendment to the income tax law as preferential treatment with

