Dividend tax bill turned down in new President, ruling Socialists clash
- The president and the ruling majority have clashed several times in the second half of this year, with the president exercising his suspensive veto power in several occasions including a new National Theater project and the 2019 budget, in what has been described as a political fight between the president and the ruling Socialists
TIRANA, Dec. 21 – Albania’s president has turned down some legal changes that almost halve the dividend tax, describing the amendment to the income tax law as preferential treatment with