Independent Qualification Commission ousts head of Berat court under justice reform
Story Highlights
- He was investigated by the IQC only on his accumulated wealth, and investigations by judge Çiftja revealed discrepancies between his statements and the values in the contracts of owned properties.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 22 – The Independent Qualification Commission decided on Friday to oust Agron Vavla, head of Berat’s Court. Vavla, whose career in the judiciary was investigated by the IQC