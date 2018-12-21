EU Ambassador urges Albania’s political parties to agree on electoral reform

TIRANA, Dec. 21 – The recently assigned EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca called on both sides of the political spectrum to reach an agreement in approving the electoral reform.

He, as well as other EU representatives, have called the electoral reform one of the most important steps that can lead Albania to the opening of EU negotiations and eventual membership.

“We call on all the parties to show responsibility and finalize now in parliament the good work done by the ad-hoc committee by passing the necessary amendments to the electoral code,” Soreca wrote on Twitter.

In order for the electoral code to be applicable to the June 2019 local elections, the electoral reform should have been approved within December, however media has reported majority and opposition lawmakers will most probably not reach an agreement within the deadline.