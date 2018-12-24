Forbes report rates Albania among region’s worst doing business performers

Forbes report rates Albania among region’s worst doing business performers

  • “Complex tax codes and licensing requirements, a weak judicial system, endemic corruption, poor enforcement of contracts and property issues, and antiquated infrastructure contribute to Albania's poor business environment making attracting foreign investment difficult,” says the Forbes report

TIRANA, Dec. 24 – Albania continues lagging behind most regional competitors when it comes to doing business, according to a report by US-based Forges magazine. This year’s 2019 ‘Best countries

