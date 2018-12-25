Albania’s central bank considers key rate hike after a decade of easy policy
Story Highlights
- Albania’s central bank says it could consider new emergency intervention to buy excess euros from the country’s currency exchange market only in case its inflation target is put at risk and in case of market disruption, in two elements that it says don’t currently pose a risk as they did last June
Related Articles
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Dec. 25 – Albania’s central bank says it could consider a hike in the key rate by mid-2019, putting an end to nearly a decade of