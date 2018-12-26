Albania leads regional exports to Kosovo after 100% tax on Serbian imports
Story Highlights
- Kosovo’s statistical agency says Albania overtook Serbia for exports to Kosovo for the first time among CEFTA regional free trade countries and ranked second only to Germany last month after Kosovo introduced a 100 tax on imports from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 21
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Dec. 25 – Albania is leading exports to Kosovo among regional EU aspirant countries following Kosovo’s recent 100 percent tariff on imports from Serbia and Bosnia