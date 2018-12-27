Albanians celebrate Christmas

Thousands of Albanian Catholics, Christians and Orthodox people celebrated Christmas, one of the most important celebrations of their faith and religion. In Tirana people gathered in the churches to hold the traditional ceremony and other organized celebration concerning this festivity.

The religious leaders held the Christmas masses and called upon the followers to protect the poor and to peacefully cooperate with each other in order to lead a better life within the community. The religious leaders said that the Christ was born to help other people which are away from temporary luxuries, and that we should hold relations with them at each time.

The coexistence among the religious communities is of the most notable characteristics of Albania and its people. The religious harmony is one of the most valuable features of the Albanian nation and religious tolerance is its most remarkable attribute. The religious believers respect one another’s festivities and participate in the joys of each one.

Recently in Oct. 25, the Interreligious Council of Albania received the Polish Prize Sergio Vieira de Mello non-governmental human rights award, for their activities for the peaceful coexistence and cooperation of societies, religions and cultures.

Our country has a long history of religious harmony between the various communities and its people. Citizens aren’t differentiated or discriminated for their religions as it is something deeply personal for them. Albania has been praised for its peaceful interactions between the religious communities and lately has been gaining more recognition.

Christmas was also celebrated by Albanian communities in the diaspora, such as Montenegro and Macedonia. The Albanian descendant nation of Kosovo also celebrated Christmas in a mass at the Mother Teresa Cathedral in Pristina, with wishes of prosperity, peace and understanding among the people.

The Christmas celebration of the Albanian community in Washington at the United States was joined by Charles Brown, Vatican’s ambassador in Albania, who held the mass in the Albanian language for the people there. The mass was dedicated to two beloved Albanian figures, our national hero George Castriot Skanderbeg and Mother Teresa.

But this celebration excepted Albanians from various communities in the United States, and also from different religions, so as to celebrate Christmas in a real Albanian fashion.