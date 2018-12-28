Shkodra celebrates Christmas with environmental exhibition
Story Highlights
- Volunteers from Ecomind movement installed at the center of Shkodra a Christmas tree made of plastic bottles gathered from the town streets, lake, Bojana river, and seashore. The message sought to be transmitted is the need of ecological and environmental preservation that can be reached only if we work together.
Related Articles
The end-of-year celebrations in Albania are a happy festivity of out nation, as the cities decorate their centers and streets with various shiny lights, trees and other objects. In Shkodra