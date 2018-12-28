National Arts Gallery closes Onufri

The pressively asked question as to what was happening to the annual national exhibition Onufri, the National Arts Gallery finally answered to the anticipating artists and public on the decision to close it.

The exhibition was previously sought to be ended by the Ministry of Culture in 2016, yet the former director of the NAG, Artan Shabani decided to continue it, as he puts importance in tradition and he doesn’t see a real reason to put an end to this artistic tradition.

‘’I am aware that we have an arts scene, even though oftenly vague, because we don’t have many structures to promote contemporary art. Albania doesn’t have a museal network for contemporary art, even less a contemporary arts museum,’’ said Shabani.

The annual national exhibition Onufri is a 20 year long tradition to promote Albanian contemporary art, and enable a network between the local Albanian artists and international ones.

The presentation of contemporary and the artistic exchange was to happen in an environment lacking institutional support or independent initiatives. This led to Onufri mostly supporting the exchange, which also gave an push and input in creating new work methods and artistic practices. More independent initiatives to support the local-international artistic exchange also arized over the years.

NGA explained in a public declaration that past edition of Onufri exhibitions hasn’t been in the expected level of organization and presentational display of the artists. Moreover, the local-international exchange has mostly been fictitious as the foreign participating artists didn’t attend the exhibition.

Another issue noticed was the approach of the curator. In a few past editions the curator would directly invite foreign artists to participate in the exhibition, whereas the Albanian artists would have an unfair selective process, which dimmed the public interest and the activities’ value.

NGA also added that Onufri has fulfilled its purpose and it is now outdated. The Gallery aims a reconception of the presentation structure with a focus on arts developments and their reflections on crucial socio-economic changes in Albania and region.

The artistic society has rebelled against this decision. Two loud voices which have spoken earlier on this issue, renowned painter and professor Gazmend Leka and art curator Andi Tepelena are denouncing the decision taken to end the exhibition.

Tepelena claims that the Minister has had in her agenda to give an end to this exhibition after all, after her previous trials failed. He added that Onufri also defines he political reactions, and it is thus another victim of this politics and governance. Yet, he said that some servile artists towards power are to blame for the conditions of the art in Albania today.

‘’It is the artists who should decide on this [ending Onufri]. This centralization of even the cultural life brings this result,’’ said Tepelena.

Leka on the other hand seemed pretty indignant over the situation. He claimed that the NGA has no power to give an end to the Onufri exhibition, but directs its staff in accomplishing the project. He calls the decision shameless and malicious.

Leka also added that Onufri gave a chance to artists to find each other and see their work, but it also gave a chance to the public to see what is going on with the Albanian and international visual arts.

‘’There is a great malevolence here, for this country which is torn apart precisely because of these sophisticated thoughts on modern art. Bollocks!,’’ exclaimed Leka.