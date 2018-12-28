Gov’t promises solutions to student protests, opposition rejects claims as lies
Story Highlights
- The country's main opposition Democratic Party and its leader Lulzim Basha have insisted that none of the government’s proposals meet the students’ demands and have warned they will be resuming student protests in January.
TIRANA, Dec. 27 – As the university student protest that gathered thousands and lasted for more than two weeks in the capital at the start of December demanding drop of