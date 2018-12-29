The government thieves: how to get away with stealing 30 million euros
Story Highlights
- There has so far been no reaction on the side of Prime Minister Edi Rama on the mounting proof that one of his most “trusted” businessmen is behind the US offshore that undertook the year’s biggest corruption scheme.
2018’s biggest scandal of money laundering and corruption The Albanian Road Authority (ARA) announced on Dec. 7 it decided to suspend the construction activity of companies Biba X and DH