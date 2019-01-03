Outgoing Albanian minister initiates new €59 mln concession after tax haven scandal
Story Highlights
- Opposition Democratic Party MP Agron Shehaj who also slammed the DH Albania scandal before the public tenders were cancelled after further media investigations, says the new concession that Prime Minister Edi Rama and Energy Minister Gjiknuri are trying to award lacks transparency and tailor-made criteria exclude foreign investors
TIRANA, Jan. 3 – Albania’s outgoing energy minister has initiated tender procedures for another big concession only few weeks after a scandal with an offshore tax haven that had €30